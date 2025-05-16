Yoga props: Make your practice easier and safer
Yoga props can be a game-changer for your practice, particularly if you're just starting out.
They offer support, enhance alignment, and aid in deepening stretches.
Choosing the right props can make your yoga journey more comfortable and effective.
Here, we've rounded up some useful tips to help you choose the perfect yoga props to accompany you on your wellness journey.
Mat selection
Understanding the role of yoga mats
A yoga mat is the most essential thing for any practice.
When choosing a mat, look for thickness and material. A thicker mat gives more cushioning, which is helpful for protecting your joints during poses.
Natural rubber or TPE are eco-friendly materials that provide a good grip and durability.
Ensure the mat's surface is non-slip to avoid injuries while practicing.
Block benefits
Importance of yoga blocks
Yoga blocks are your best buddies when it comes to getting the right alignment and extending reach in different poses.
If you're a beginner, go for blocks made from foam or cork as they are light but sturdy.
While foam blocks provide softer support, cork gives a firmer base.
It's also better to have two blocks for symmetrical poses.
Strap Utility
Choosing the right yoga strap
Yoga straps are priceless for improving flexibility since they allow practitioners to hold stretches longer without straining muscles.
Choose straps that are equipped with adjustable buckles, allowing you to customize their length according to your needs.
Cotton straps are especially preferred for their durability and softness on the skin, making them a great companion for yoga lovers.
Bolster usefulness
Exploring bolsters for comfort
Bolsters are a must-have for comfort and support while practicing restorative yoga or meditating.
They provide soft elevation or cushioning to joints or back areas that require relief during prolonged postures like savasana.
Pick bolsters filled with cotton batting and wrapped in soft cotton twill fabric. This makes them durable and comfortable, perfect for regular usage at home and in studios.