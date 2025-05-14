5 flavorful recipes featuring lemongrass
What's the story
With its citrusy aroma and flavor, lemongrass is one of the most versatile ingredients in many culinary traditions.
It adds a refreshing twist to your dishes, making it a favorite of both chefs and home cooks.
Here are five unique recipes that highlight the delightful essence of lemongrass. Each recipe emphasizes the herb's ability to enhance flavors while providing a distinct culinary experience.
Soup delight
Lemongrass coconut soup
Lemongrass coconut soup is a comforting dish that pairs the creamy texture of coconut milk with the zesty notes of lemongrass.
To make this soup, simmer chopped lemongrass stalks with ginger and garlic in vegetable broth until fragrant.
Add coconut milk and veggies like mushrooms and bell peppers for added depth. Finish with lime juice for a tangy touch.
This soup is just perfect for warming up on cooler days.
Tofu twist
Lemongrass stir-fried tofu
Stir-fried tofu with lemongrass is a treat for your taste buds and tongue.
Start by marinating tofu cubes in soy sauce, minced lemongrass, and garlic for thirty minutes.
Stir-fry the marinated tofu till golden brown, and add broccoli or snap peas for crunchiness.
Voila! You have a savory dish which is both satisfying and healthy.
Rice aroma
Lemongrass infused rice
Infusing rice with lemongrass takes its flavor profile several notches higher.
Simply lightly bruise fresh lemongrass stalks to release its oils and add them to your rice cooker with jasmine rice and water or vegetable broth.
As the rice cooks, it absorbs the delicate citrusy notes from the lemongrass, resulting in an aromatic side dish that complements various main courses.
Refreshing beverage
Lemongrass iced tea
Lemongrass iced tea is just perfect for hot days.
Boil water with sliced ginger and crushed lemongrass stalks. Let it steep, then strain it out into a container with ice cubes.
Sweeten with honey or sugar syrup according to taste. Serve chilled over more ice and garnish with mint leaves for extra flair.
Skewer magic
Grilled vegetable skewers with lemongrass marinade
Marinate vegetable skewers in a blend of lemongrass, olive oil, soy sauce, lime juice, salt, and pepper.
Grill until they have a charred exterior and tender interior.
This method infuses the vegetables with vibrant flavors, making them a memorable part of any meal shared with friends and family.