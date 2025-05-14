What's the story

Arrowroot is a versatile ingredient that can be incorporated into a wide range of recipes, providing a gluten-free option for conventional thickeners.

Its neutral taste and silky texture make it an ideal ingredient for both sweet and savory dishes.

From puddings to soups, arrowroot can elevate the texture of your culinary masterpieces without changing their flavor.

Here are five exciting recipes to highlight arrowroot's versatility in daily cooking.