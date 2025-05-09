5 must-try breakfasts from the Kawar region
What's the story
Kawar cuisine features an exquisite medley of breakfast options that can brighten your day.
Characterized by its simplicity and rich flavors, the dishes are not just filling but also equip you with the energy you need to begin your day.
From traditional recipes handed down generations to modern takes on classics, Kawar breakfasts are a celebration of taste and tradition.
Here are five breakfast wonders of Kawar region you must try.
Nutty start
Poha with peanuts
Poha is a light and fluffy dish made from flattened rice, usually cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies. Adding peanuts makes it extra crunchy and protein-rich.
This dish can be whipped up quickly and you could even throw in some veggies like peas or carrots to make it more nutritious.
A squeeze of lemon juice adds to its flavor profile, making it a refreshing start to the day.
Tapioca treat
Sabudana khichdi
Sabudana khichdi is prepared from tapioca pearls soaked overnight and then cooked along with cumin seeds, green chilies, and potatoes.
It is often garnished with fresh coriander leaves for an added aroma.
This gluten-free dish is a popular choice during fasting periods for its high carbohydrate content that provides sustained energy throughout the morning.
Semolina special
Upma delight
Upma is a savory porridge prepared using semolina or coarse rice flour cooked along with spices such as mustard seeds, curry leaves, and ginger.
You can also add vegetables such as onions or tomatoes for added flavor and nutrition.
It is usually served hot with coconut chutney on the side for an authentic taste experience.
Steamed goodness
Dhokla bites
Dhokla is a steamed cake that is prepared from fermented batter of rice flour or chickpea flour mixed with yogurt or water.
It is seasoned with mustard seeds after steaming, which adds an aromatic touch, along with curry leaves sprinkled on top before serving warm alongside mint chutney as an accompaniment.
Spiced flatbreads
Thepla rolls
Thepla rolls are spiced flatbreads made with whole wheat flour mixed with fenugreek leaves, giving you fiber content and vitamins required for daily intake.
These wraps are so versatile that they make for an ideal grab-and-go option when paired nicely with a yogurt dip, giving you a wholesome meal without skimping on the taste factor.