Drive through Norway: 5 scenic routes to explore
What's the story
Norway has some of the most stunning road trips in the world. From dramatic landscapes, towering fjords to stunning villages, driving through Norway is an absolute visual treat.
The country's scenic routes are meant to highlight its natural beauty while taking travelers on unforgettable journeys.
Here are five breathtaking road trips that bring out the best of what Norway has to offer.
Drive 1
Atlantic Ocean Road adventure
The Atlantic Ocean Road is another engineering marvel. It connects a series of small islands with bridges and causeways.
This stretch, which spans over eight kilometers, provides stunning views of the ocean and rugged coastline.
The road is especially captivating when the weather is stormy, as waves crash against the bridges, creating a dramatic spectacle.
Drive 2
Geiranger-Trollstigen route
This route displays Norway's picturesque landscapes, from the stunning Geirangerfjord to the arduous Trollstigen mountain pass.
With eleven hairpin bends and steep inclines, it provides the most amazing views of waterfalls and valleys.
It's the perfect combination of challenge and reward for adventurers wanting to soak in Norway's natural beauty.
Drive 3
Lofoten Islands exploration
The Lofoten Islands are famous for their stunning peaks and quaint fishing villages.
By driving through this beautiful archipelago, you can reach pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and experience traditional Norwegian culture.
The E10 highway traverses these islands, giving you plenty of opportunities for hiking and photography along the way.
Drive 4
Sognefjellet National Tourist Route
As Northern Europe's highest mountain pass road, Sognefjellet treats you to stunning views of snow-capped peaks and glaciers.
The route crosses through Jotunheimen National Park, where you can spot a variety of wildlife in their natural habitat.
It can be an ideal journey for nature lovers wanting to explore untouched areas of wilderness.
Drive 5
Hardangerfjord Scenic Drive
Norway's longest fjords, Hardangerfjord, are surrounded by shady orchards and mountainsides.
Every spring, from May till June, the place blooms with wildflowers for around six weeks. This season is perfect for communing with nature.
With easy access to car rentals and public transport, Bergen, located nearby, is a convenient starting point to explore the natural beauty of the fjord.