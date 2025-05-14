5 fairytale-like medieval villages in Croatia
Along with its stunning coastline and vibrant cities, Croatia also has a treasure trove of medieval villages, which remain largely undiscovered by the tourists.
These quaint settlements give a glimpse of the country's rich history and culture.
Exploring the hidden gems will take you back in time, where you'll experience the charm of cobblestone streets, ancient architecture, and local traditions.
So, here's a guide to some of Croatia's most enchanting medieval villages.
Hum
Hum: The world's smallest town
Often dubbed as the world's smallest town, Hum has a population of a little over 20 people.
Tucked away in the heart of Istria, this village is famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture.
Stroll through its narrow streets dotted with stone houses and visit the Church of St. Jerome, which dates back to the 12th century.
Hum is where history feels frozen in time!
Motovun
Motovun: A hilltop marvel
Perched atop a hill in central Istria, Motovun is renowned for its spectacular views and illustrious history.
The village is set amid vineyards and truffle-rich forests, making it a gastronomical treat too.
Strolling through its fortified walls unveils quaint squares and centuries-old buildings that narrate stories from the past.
The annual film festival hosted here brings a contemporary twist to this ancient setting.
Grožnjan
Groznjan: An artistic haven
Groznjan is an artist's paradise, thanks to its lively arts scene. The picturesque village is dotted with so many galleries and studios where local artists display their work.
Its cobbled streets are decorated with colorful flowers and provide breathtaking views of the countryside.
Groznjan comes alive during summer, when music festivals fill the air with melodies reverberating through ancient stone walls.
Bale
Bale: A blend of history & nature
Bale has an interesting blend of history with nature.
Located close to Rovinj on Croatia's western coast, the village features Roman-era ruins as well as some Venetian-style architecture from later periods.
After touring Bale's lovely old town center, dotted with cute cafes serving local delicacies, you can stroll through olive groves or lounge at nearby beaches.
Kastav
Kastav: A cultural crossroads
Kastav sits perched high above Rijeka, providing sweeping views over Kvarner Bay.
Its cultural heritage is over a thousand years old, from Illyrians to Romans and Slavs.
Today, it hosts events throughout the year, including a popular summer festival celebrating music, theater, dance, literature, and gastronomy.
Historic buildings and narrow streets lead to the main square, beckoning visitors to explore and enjoy.