What's the story

Along with its stunning coastline and vibrant cities, Croatia also has a treasure trove of medieval villages, which remain largely undiscovered by the tourists.

These quaint settlements give a glimpse of the country's rich history and culture.

Exploring the hidden gems will take you back in time, where you'll experience the charm of cobblestone streets, ancient architecture, and local traditions.

So, here's a guide to some of Croatia's most enchanting medieval villages.