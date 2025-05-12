For hikers: 5 jungle canyons worth the trek
What's the story
Exploring remote jungle canyons is a thrilling adventure for anyone looking to connect with nature.
These hidden gems offer a chance to experience the raw beauty of the wilderness, far away from the hustle and bustle of the cities.
Each canyon comes with its own set of challenges and breathtaking views, making them perfect for adventurers looking to test their limits.
Here are five remote jungle canyons promising an unforgettable experience.
Sumidero
The depths of Sumidero Canyon
Located in Mexico, Sumidero Canyon is a natural wonder shaped by the Grijalva River over millions of years.
The canyon walls tower above, rising as high as 1,000 meters.
Adventurers can explore this breathtaking landscape by boat or kayak, maneuvering through its narrow passages and spotting diverse wildlife along the way.
The lush greenery and towering cliffs make it a must-visit destination for nature lovers.
Cangrejal
Discovering Cangrejal River Canyon
Nestled in Central America, Cangrejal River Canyon is a perfect blend of adrenaline-pumping activities and serene natural beauty.
Famous for its mind-blowing white-water rafting opportunities, the canyon attracts thrill-seekers from all over the world.
The river's rapids range from mild to wild, catering to both rookies and experienced rafters.
Surrounded by dense rainforest, you can also trek on hiking trails for panoramic views of the canyon.
Tara River
Trekking through Tara River Canyon
Europe's deepest canyon, Tara River Canyon in Montenegro, is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The crystal-clear waters of Tara River cut through rough terrain enveloped by dense forests and steep cliffs.
While adventurers can go on thrilling rafting trips, they can also trek along its paths that provide breathtaking views at every turn.
The canyon's pristine ecosystem is home to diverse flora and fauna.
Blyde River
Exploring Blyde River Canyon's beauty
South Africa's Blyde River Canyon is one of the largest green canyons in the world. It offers breathtaking views across lush green landscapes dotted with waterfalls and rock formations like Bourke's Luck Potholes.
You can either take guided tours or self-guided hikes on well-marked paths. These lead to viewpoints like God's Window, a spot famous for its sweeping vistas across miles of unspoiled wilderness.
Copper network
Venturing into Copper Canyon Network
Mexico's Copper Canyon network isn't just a single gorge, but an entire network of six interconnected gorges, each bigger than the Arizona's Grand Canyon.
This enormous system offers limitless exploration opportunities with train rides on the El Chepe railway line.
It crosses stunning landscapes dotted with indigenous culture-rich villages hidden between towering peaks.
These peaks are draped in pine forests, giving a peek into traditional lifestyles.
Savor awe-inspiring scenery throughout your journey here.