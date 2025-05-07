Turkey for coffee lovers: Charming cafes to visit
What's the story
Turkey is famous for its rich coffee culture, a perfect combination of tradition and taste.
Visiting the country's best coffee houses is a great way to experience the culture.
From traditional locals to modern cafes, each place will give you a taste of the Turkish life.
Be it the coffee enthusiast or a curious traveler, these coffee houses are worth visiting for their vibe and authentic flavors.
Historic venue
Historic charm at Kurukahveci Mehmet Efendi
Kurukahveci Mehmet Efendi is one of Turkey's oldest and most famous coffee brands. Established in 1871, it still serves the traditional Turkish coffee with its signature rich aroma and flavor.
Located at Istanbul's bustling Spice Bazaar, this iconic spot is frequented by both locals and tourists alike.
You can see the traditional roasting process while sipping on a cup of freshly brewed coffee perfected over generations.
Modern venue
Modern vibes at Kronotrop Coffee Bar & Roastery
Kronotrop Coffee Bar & Roastery gives a modern-day spin to Turkey's age-old coffee culture.
Popular for its specialty brews and out-of-the-box techniques, Kronotrop is a go-to for those wanting something other than the classic Turkish coffee to tantalize their taste buds.
With several branches across Istanbul, it offers a warm space to enjoy well-crafted drinks from globally-sourced, high-quality beans.
Cultural venue
Cultural experience at Mandabatmaz Cafe
Mandabatmaz Cafe is famous for serving some of the thickest Turkish coffees in Istanbul, since 1967.
Tucked away in the narrow streets of Beyoglu district near Istiklal Avenue, this small, charming cafe welcomes you into an authentic space.
Here, surrounded by locals in animated conversations over steaming cups of strong brew, you get a true taste of everyday life in Turkey's vibrant cityscape.
Artisan Venue
Artisan brews at Petra Roasting Co.
Petra Roasting Co. is situated in Istanbul's hip neighborhoods of Nisantasi and Karakoy. It features artisanal blends from around the world, including Ethiopia and Colombia.
Each cup is crafted by skilled baristas with exceptional taste profiles, making it an ideal spot for discerning palates looking for something unique.
The attention to detail ensures a memorable experience, prompting you to return and try their offerings, yourself.