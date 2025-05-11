Word of the Day: Grumpy
What's the story
"Grumpy" is an adjective used to describe someone who is easily irritated or in a bad mood.
It paints a picture of someone who might be short-tempered or not very cheerful at the moment.
Let's learn more about this word that's commonly used to describe mood or attitude.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "grumpy" comes from the English word "grump," which dates back to the 18th century and means a sulky or bad-tempered person.
The suffix "y" was added to form the adjective.
Over time, "grumpy" became popular to describe someone who is often grouchy or moody.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'grumpy'
Some common synonyms for "grumpy" include irritable, cranky, grouchy, bad-tempered, moody, sour, cross, testy, snappy, and fussy.
These words all describe someone who's not in the best of moods.
Depending on tone or context, one may sound softer or harsher than "grumpy."
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"He's always 'grumpy' in the morning before his coffee."
"The 'grumpy' old man yelled at the kids for being loud."
"She was a little 'grumpy' after a long, tiring day."
Writing
Why use the word
"Grumpy" is a simple, relatable word that quickly tells someone how a person is feeling or acting.
It's easy to use in casual speech or writing.
Whether you're talking about yourself, someone else, or even a character, "grumpy" adds clarity and emotional tone to your message.