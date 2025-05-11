Word of the Day: Astute
What's the story
"Astute" is an adjective that means being smart, quick to understand things, and able to make good decisions.
It's often used for people who notice small details and respond wisely.
Let's learn more about this word that highlights cleverness, practical thinking, and sharp observation in daily life.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "astute" comes from the Latin word astutus, meaning clever or crafty.
It was based on astus, meaning skill or shrewdness.
Over time, the meaning shifted from tricky intelligence to smart thinking.
Now, "astute" is used positively to describe people who are quick and sharp in their judgments.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'astute'
Some common synonyms for "astute" include sharp, clever, shrewd, quick-witted, wise, bright, insightful, keen, smart, and perceptive.
All of these words describe someone who can think fast, notice details, and act wisely.
Depending on the context, each word gives a slightly different flavor to a person's intelligence or awareness.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She made an 'astute' observation during the meeting that changed everyone's opinion."
"An 'astute' investor knows when to take risks and when to play safe."
"His 'astute' reading of the situation helped avoid a major argument."
Writing
Why use the word
Using the word "astute" helps describe people who are intelligent and aware.
It's useful in writing or conversation when you want to highlight someone's smart thinking.
Whether you're writing about a friend, a boss, or a character, "astute" adds a respectful tone to describe mental sharpness.