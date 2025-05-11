Word of the Day: Decimate
What's the story
"Decimate" is a verb that means to cause great destruction or serious damage to a large part of something.
It is often used when talking about large-scale harm, whether to a group of people, an area, or an idea. The word holds a strong, dramatic tone.
Let's learn more about this word and how you can use it clearly in everyday English.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "decimate" comes from the Latin word decimare, which means "to take a tenth." In ancient Rome, if soldiers rebelled, one in every 10 would be executed as punishment.
Over time, this harsh meaning evolved.
Now, "decimate" generally means to destroy a large portion of something, not just a tenth.
The modern usage no longer sticks to the original number.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'decimate'
Some useful synonyms for "decimate" include destroy, devastate, demolish, wipe out, ruin, wreck, crush, obliterate, shatter, and ravage.
These words are often used in different situations, but they all carry the idea of heavy damage or major loss.
Depending on your sentence, you can choose the best synonym that suits the kind of destruction you're trying to describe.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The wildfire 'decimated' acres of forest, leaving the land barren and lifeless."
"Years of overfishing have 'decimated' local fish populations."
"The disease quickly 'decimated' the village, affecting almost every household."
"A sudden budget cut 'decimated' the school's art program."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "decimate" can make your writing stronger and more vivid.
It's a bold word that clearly shows something has been badly damaged or reduced.
Whether you're writing a story, report, or casual note, this word can express major impact in just one line.
It adds seriousness and power to your sentence when you want to show deep loss or harm.