Word of the Day: Zealous
What's the story
"Zealous" is an adjective used to describe someone who shows great energy, passion, or enthusiasm toward a cause or goal.
A "zealous" person is deeply committed and highly motivated.
Let's learn more about this word that conveys strong dedication and spirited involvement.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Zealous" comes from a Latin word zelosus, meaning full of zeal. It's closely tied to the noun "zeal," which means intense enthusiasm.
Over centuries, "zealous" came to describe someone who pursues something eagerly, sometimes even fiercely, due to strong personal belief or interest.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'zealous'
Some useful synonyms for "zealous" include passionate, eager, enthusiastic, devoted, fervent, dedicated, energetic, driven, committed, and spirited.
All these words express strong emotional investment.
Depending on context, each synonym can highlight different shades of excitement, dedication, or intensity similar to "zealous."
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She's a 'zealous' supporter of animal rights and volunteers every weekend."
"The coach gave a 'zealous' speech before the big game."
"His 'zealous' attitude helped him complete the project ahead of time
Writing
Why use the word
"Zealous" is a powerful word to describe intense enthusiasm or loyalty.
It's perfect when you want to show that someone cares deeply about something.
Whether you're writing about work, causes, or hobbies, using "zealous" makes your language more expressive and helps paint a vivid picture of commitment.