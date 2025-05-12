What's the story

Sudoku, the famous number puzzle, is more than just an interesting pastime, it is also a great way of developing patience.

By making Sudoku a part of your daily routine, you can get more focused and persistent.

In this article, we will take you through five practical ways of using Sudoku to develop patience.

All the methods will help you build this important skill gradually through consistent practice and mindful participation with the puzzles.