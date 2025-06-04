5 braided hairstyles you'll love
What's the story
Braided hairstyles have ruled the fashion world for centuries, providing versatility and elegance for all occasions.
Be it a casual outing or a formal event, you can adapt braids to fit in anywhere.
Here's taking a look at five classic braided styles that are easy to achieve and maintain.
Whether a simple everyday look or something intricate, these styles offer options for different hair types and lengths.
French braid
Classic French braid
The classic French braid has been a go-to style for ages, and rightly so. It is perfect for both casual and formal settings.
For this, you weave three sections of hair together, adding more hair as you go down the scalp. This will keep your hair nicely in place while looking elegant.
Medium to long hair works well with the French braid. You can wear it tight or loose, depending on your preference.
Fishtail braid
Fishtail braid elegance
The fishtail braid gives a unique twist to the regular braiding techniques by using two sections of hair instead of three.
The style creates an intricate pattern similar to the tail of a fish, making it perfect for special occasions or when you want to add flair to your look.
Despite the fact that it looks complicated, the fishtail braid is easy to master with practice.
Dutch braid
Dutch braid boldness
Similar to the French braid, the Dutch braid has an inside-out technique that makes the braid stand out from the scalp.
The bold style adds volume and texture to the hair making it perfect for anyone looking for a statement look.
The Dutch braid can be styled into pigtails or combined into one large braid down the back. You can have either.
Halo braid
Halo braid gracefulness
The halo braid goes around the head like a crown, giving you that ethereal look perfect for weddings or any other formal occasion.
For the look, make two braids from the sides of your head and wrap them around your crown before pinning them.
Halo braid looks best on long hair but you could also try it on shorter lengths with extensions.
Rope twist
Rope twist simplicity
The rope twist, a simple yet sophisticated style, involves twisting two strands of hair around each other.
Perfect for everyday wear, especially in summer, it's easy to master and requires minimal upkeep.
This style is universally appreciated, transcending cultural and generational boundaries.
It encourages creativity and expression, contributing positively to one's self-image and societal engagement.