Master messy buns, we tell you how
What's the story
Messy buns have turned out to be the go-to 'do for everyone looking for an ideal mix of style and convenience.
This versatile 'do is just what you need to look elegant while saving time from your hair.
Be it work, errands or a casual get-together, mastering the messy bun can enhance your style in a jiffy.
Here are tips and tricks for a perfect messy bun every time.
Hair tie
Choose the right hair tie
Choosing the right hair tie is important to create a sturdy messy bun.
Choose elastic bands which are strong enough without being damaging or painful.
Don't use rubber bands as they tend to tug at your hair and can break it.
A fabric-covered elastic band works best, as it provides both grip and softness, keeping your bun intact all day long.
Volume boost
Tease for volume
To get that voluminous look of messy buns, teasing is the key.
Use a fine-tooth comb to gently backcomb sections of your hair at the crown, before gathering it in a bun.
This technique adds texture and fullness, making your bun look more robust and stylish.
Just remember not to over-tease, as that can lead to tangling. Just enough volume is all you need to enhance the overall look.
Bobby pins
Secure with bobby pins
Bobby pins are your best friend when it comes to keeping any stray strands from getting out of your messy bun during the day.
After creating your bun, use bobby pins on the base and wherever the hair feels loose or wobbly.
For extra security, crisscross two bobby pins over one another. This creates an anchor point that holds better than single pins alone.
Texture spray
Add texture spray
Incorporating texture spray can take your messy bun a notch higher by adding grip and definition to it.
It steers clear of the stiffness or stickiness of hairsprays or gels.
This step is the most important part of styling, making your bun look a lot more polished and intentional, without sacrificing the easy-going look that defines the messy bun aesthetic.