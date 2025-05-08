How to style a blazer like a pro
What's the story
Blazers have always been a celebrity wardrobe staple, and we can't stress enough on how timeless and chic a style it is- one that anyone can pull off.
These power pieces can amp up any outfit, be it for an easy-breezy day out or a formal occasion.
By simply looking at how celebrities sport theirs, you can get similar ones without robbing a bank.
Here's how.
Color selection
Choose classic colors
Celebrities usually prefer classic colors such as black, navy, and gray in blazers.
Not only are these colors versatile, they also look extremely sophisticated and elegant.
A black blazer can be teamed up with almost anything in your wardrobe, making it a must-have for that celebrity-inspired look.
Tailoring tips
Focus on fit
The fit of a blazer is key to nailing that chic style we see on celebrities.
A well-tailored blazer should fit snugly across the shoulders without it being too tight or too loose.
Don't forget to pay attention to sleeve length as well; it should ideally end just above the wrist bone.
Texture play
Experiment with textures
Celebrities are always seen experimenting with different textures to add depth to their outfits.
You can also consider adding blazers in fabrics like velvet or tweed to your collection.
These textures can add an interesting element to your ensemble, all while keeping that timeless appeal intact.
Accessory choices
Accessorize wisely
Accessories play a major role in completing the look of a blazer outfit as seen on celebrities.
Go for minimalistic jewelry, like stud earrings or delicate necklaces, to keep the focus on the blazer itself.
You may also add a stylish belt over your blazer for added flair.
Style fusion
Mix casual and formal elements
One of the most common celebrity tricks is mixing casual and formal with their blazers. From teaming a perfectly structured blazer with jeans or sneakers, they create the most effortlessly chic look.
These combinations can be worn to almost every occasion, without losing the sophisticated feel that comes with celebrity styling.
It makes your wardrobe more versatile and lets you transition through social circles without losing your style.