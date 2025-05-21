5 stunning ways to pair a cardigan
What's the story
Cardigans are versatile wardrobe staples that can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions and personal tastes.
Be it a casual day out or a more formal one, cardigans give you a perfect combination of comfort and style.
Here are five distinct styles that go seamlessly with cardigans, along with practical insights into how you can wear this classic piece every day.
Denim pairing
Casual chic with denim
Pairing a cardigan with denim has been a classic combination and is sure to make you look effortlessly stylish.
Go for skinny jeans or relaxed-fit denim to match the cardigan's texture.
This combination is perfect for casual outings or weekend errands, giving you comfort as well as ease of movement.
Opt for neutral-colored cardigans for versatility, to mix and match with different tops underneath.
Trousers combination
Office ready with trousers
For an office-ready look, pair your cardigan with tailored trousers. This combination gives you a polished appearance that is perfect for professional settings.
Choose cardigans in solid colors like navy or gray to keep it formal.
Accessories like belts or statement jewelry can amp up the whole look without compromising on professionalism.
Dress layering
Layered look with dresses
Layering a cardigan over your dresses is the perfect way to transition your outfits between seasons, with warmth and style.
Go for lightweight cardigans for summer dresses or thicker ones for winter wear.
This combination will keep you using your dresses all year round, while still keeping the silhouette elegant.
Leggings style
Sporty vibe with leggings
Achieve a sporty yet stylish look by pairing your cardigan with leggings.
This combination is ideal for those casual days when comfort is key but you still want to look fashionable.
Go for longline cardigans that give you coverage and balance the fitted nature of leggings, making an effortlessly chic ensemble that will be perfect for running errands or lounging at home.
Skirt fusion
Bohemian flair with skirts
Infuse bohemian flair into your outfit by wearing a cardigan over skirts of different lengths and prints.
Maxi skirts worn with oversized cardigans bring relaxed vibes perfect for casual get-togethers or outdoor affairs during cooler months.
Playing with textures such as knitwear against flowing fabrics makes it interesting yet effortless all within the same eclectic style statement.