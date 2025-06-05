5 styles that pair perfectly with culottes
What's the story
Culottes are that one piece of clothing that can be styled in a million ways, making them a wardrobe staple.
These wide-legged pants can be styled for comfort and style, on any occasion.
Be it an upscale formal occasion or a casual day out, culottes can be paired with styles to create stunning looks.
Here are five styles that go perfectly with culottes to up your fashion game.
Blouse style
Chic blouse pairing
Pairing culottes with a chic blouse is a great way to look elegant.
Choose lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen for blouses so that you stay comfy while looking sophisticated.
A tucked-in blouse can also highlight the waistline and give you a proportional look.
This combination can be worn for both office and casual outings, giving versatility without compromising on style.
T-shirt style
Casual T-shirt combo
For a laid-back vibe, nothing beats pairing culottes with a simple t-shirt.
Pick t-shirts in solid colors or subtle prints to ensure the focus remains on the design of the culottes.
This combination is all about comfort and ease of movement, making it ideal for running errands or meeting your friends for a coffee.
Sneakers or flat sandals will complete this relaxed yet stylish ensemble.
Jacket style
Structured jacket addition
Adding a structured jacket over your culotte outfit can instantly elevate your look.
Both blazers or denim jackets give you the much-needed structure and contrast against the flowy nature of culottes.
This pairing works the best during transitional weather and adds an element of sophistication to your attire.
It's ideal for business meetings or evening gatherings where you want to make an impression.
Sweater style
Knit sweater ensemble
During cooler months, pairing culottes with knit sweaters creates warmth without sacrificing style.
Opt for fitted sweaters that complement the wide-leg design of the pants, ensuring that you don't go overboard with the proportions of your outfit.
This combination provides coziness while maintaining elegance, making it suitable for casual dinners or weekend getaways.
Footwear style
Statement Footwear Focus
Choosing statement footwear while wearing culottes can make a huge difference to your look.
Heels give height and elongate the legs when worn with these wide-legged pants, making you look elegant for a formal event or a party.
On the other hand, bold flats can be comfortable, but they can also add character with their quirky designs or bright colors.