5 styles that pair perfectly with midi skirts

Midi skirts are a versatile wardrobe staple that can be styled in many ways for different occasions. Their length, which comes between the knee and ankle, makes them apt for casual as well as formal settings. Be it the office or a weekend brunch, pairing your midi skirt with the right top and accessories can amp up your look effortlessly. Here are five styles that go beautifully with midi skirts.

Timeless pairing Classic button-down shirt A classic button-down shirt has always been a go-to option for pairing with midi skirts. The two together look polished enough for work or formal events. Choose neutral colors like white or light blue to keep it elegant. Tuck in the shirt to define your waistline and you can even add a belt for extra flair.

Relaxed style Casual t-shirt combo For that laid-back vibe, match your midi skirt with a simple t-shirt. This style is just perfect for those casual outings or running errands. You can pick graphic tees or go for solid colors, whatever your mood is or the occasion demands. Knotting the t-shirt at the waist can lend an element of fun while keeping it stylish.

Warm comfort Cozy sweater match During cooler months, a cozy sweater and midi skirt combination makes for an effortlessly chic ensemble. Go for chunky knits in neutral tones or pastels to keep it sophisticated yet comfortable. Tuck in part of the sweater at the front, to maintain shape without losing warmth.

Modern twist Chic crop top ensemble A crop top and a high-waisted midi skirt is a modern twist to traditional styling. Not only does this combo work wonders for those sweltering summer days, but it also comes in handy for evening outings when you need something trendy yet easy to wear. Opt for fitted crop tops in bold colors or patterns to make your outfit pop.