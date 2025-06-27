Hidden gems: Japan's most scenic countryside villages
What's the story
Japan is a land where tradition meets modernity. While the busy cities of Tokyo and Osaka are globally renowned, the pristine villages present a different cultural experience altogn's rich history, traditional architecture, and local practices. Visiting these places, you can turn back time and experience the country's heritage up-close. Here are some of the most beautiful villages in Japan promising an authentic cultural experience.
Historic village
Shirakawa-go: A step back in time
Shirakawa-go is known for its iconic gassho-zukuri farmhouses featuring steep thatched roofs, engineered to endure heavy snow. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it highlights traditional Japanese culture. Tourists can walk through homes that are more than two centuries old, offering a window into rural life from a bygone era.
Edo-era village
Tsumago-juku: Preserved Edo-era charm
Tsumago-juku is one of the best-preserved post towns along the ancient Nakasendo Trail that linked Kyoto and Tokyo during the Edo period. The village has strict regulations to maintain its historical look; you won't see any power lines or modern buildings here. Walking through Tsumago-juku is like traveling back in time with its wooden inns, shops selling local crafts, and scenic surroundings.
Secluded village
Ainokura: Hidden gem in Gokayama
While Shirakawa-go remains a popular destination, Ainokura, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Gokayama region is just as mesmerizing, if not more. Located in a remote mountain area, Ainokura is less frequented, and its gassho-zukuri houses create a peaceful ambiance. This village is ideal for those looking for seclusion and an immersive experience of Japanese culture, through interactions with locals who follow age-old traditions.
Post town
Ouchi-Juku: Traditional post town experience
A preserved Edo-period stopover, Ouchi-juku now serves as an open-air museum. It displays traditional thatched-roof buildings along its main street, giving a peek into the past. Visitors can walk along cobblestone paths, sample regional delicacies, and shop for handmade souvenirs. Informative displays and guided tours add to the experience, inviting travelers to discover Japan's rich cultural heritage and traditions.