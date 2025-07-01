Where to go for mountain biking

Mountain biking provides an exhilarating way to explore nature. But if you are looking for adventure beyond the usual routes, there are trails across the world that promise some unique experiences. These trails often take you through the most remote of landscapes, offering challenges and breathtaking views as well. Be it a seasoned biker or a curious beginner, exploring these paths can be refreshing.

Andes adventure Exploring the Andes in Peru The Andes Mountains in Peru provide some of the most rugged and scenic trails for mountain bikers. The terrain ranges from high-altitude passes to lush valleys, making for diverse riding experiences. Trails such as Sacred Valley route take riders through ancient sites as well as traditional villages. The mix of cultural history and natural beauty makes this region a must-visit for adventurous bikers.

Kiwi trails New Zealand's South Island gems New Zealand's South Island is famous for its beautiful landscapes, and its mountain biking trails are no different. The Old Ghost Road is one of the longest continuous single-track rides in New Zealand, passing through over 85 kilometers of remote wilderness areas. From dense forests to alpine ridges, riders get to experience it all while traversing this challenging yet rewarding trail.

Alpine ride Slovenia's Julian Alps experience Slovenia's Julian Alps has a collection of trails for every level of experience. The Soca Valley, in particular, is a favorite among mountain bikers for its scenic beauty and well-kept paths. From easy-going riverside rides to technical alpine paths, Slovenia makes for a fantastic destination for a casual ride or an adventure-packed experience.

Yukon exploration Canada's Yukon Territory wilderness The Yukon Territory in Canada provides massive, unexplored wilderness areas for off-the-beaten-path biking adventures. The trails around Whitehorse, for example, offer expansive views of mountains and lakes as you traverse through boreal forests. This region is known for its solitude and pristine beauty, which makes it an amazing choice for those wanting to stay away from crowded trails.