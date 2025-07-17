5 tasty ways to enjoy nut butter
Nut butters are a healthy breakfast addition, providing healthy fats, protein, and nutrients. Combining them with different foods can create quick, filling meals. Sweet or savory, there's a nut butter combination to elevate your morning. Try these five unique pairings for an instant kick start to your day.
Sweet start
Banana and almond butter toast
Banana slices on almond butter toast make for a delicious creamy-sweet combination. The natural sweetness of bananas is perfectly balanced by the rich almond butter flavor. Not only is this combination delectable, but it's also rich in potassium from bananas and healthy fats from almonds. This makes for a quick-to-make breakfast that keeps you fuller for a longer time.
Crunchy delight
Apple slices with peanut butter
Apple slices with a dollop of peanut butter give you the perfect mix of crunch and creaminess. The crisp of apples balances the creaminess of peanut butter perfectly, making it fun to eat. The combo also gives you some fiber (apples) and protein (peanuts), making it healthy and filling at the same time.
Creamy comfort
Oatmeal topped with cashew butter
Adding cashew butter to oatmeal not just makes it creamier, it also elevates the overall taste. The ingredient adds a richness to the oats' subtlety, without overshadowing it. Not only is it a nutritious addition, with essential minerals like magnesium and zinc, along with heart-healthy fats, this combination transforms a simple bowl of oats into a more fulfilling and healthful breakfast option.
Light indulgence
Rice cakes spread with hazelnut butter
Rice cakes slathered generously with hazelnut butter make for an indulgent yet light breakfast option when you're pressed for time in the morning rush hour. Hazelnuts bring their own unique flavor, which pairs well against plain rice cakes, giving you both the crunchiness and creaminess all at once.
Nutty twist
Yogurt swirled with pistachio butter
Swirling pistachio butter into yogurt gives it an interesting twist by adding nuttiness along its tangy base. This combo offers probiotics found within yogurt along with vitamins E and B6 present within pistachios, making them perfect partners together, especially if looking out towards healthier options during busy mornings.