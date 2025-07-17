5 tasty ways to enjoy nut butter 

Nut butters are a healthy breakfast addition, providing healthy fats, protein, and nutrients. Combining them with different foods can create quick, filling meals. Sweet or savory, there's a nut butter combination to elevate your morning. Try these five unique pairings for an instant kick start to your day.

Sweet start Banana and almond butter toast Banana slices on almond butter toast make for a delicious creamy-sweet combination. The natural sweetness of bananas is perfectly balanced by the rich almond butter flavor. Not only is this combination delectable, but it's also rich in potassium from bananas and healthy fats from almonds. This makes for a quick-to-make breakfast that keeps you fuller for a longer time.

Crunchy delight Apple slices with peanut butter Apple slices with a dollop of peanut butter give you the perfect mix of crunch and creaminess. The crisp of apples balances the creaminess of peanut butter perfectly, making it fun to eat. The combo also gives you some fiber (apples) and protein (peanuts), making it healthy and filling at the same time.

Creamy comfort Oatmeal topped with cashew butter Adding cashew butter to oatmeal not just makes it creamier, it also elevates the overall taste. The ingredient adds a richness to the oats' subtlety, without overshadowing it. Not only is it a nutritious addition, with essential minerals like magnesium and zinc, along with heart-healthy fats, this combination transforms a simple bowl of oats into a more fulfilling and healthful breakfast option.

Light indulgence Rice cakes spread with hazelnut butter Rice cakes slathered generously with hazelnut butter make for an indulgent yet light breakfast option when you're pressed for time in the morning rush hour. Hazelnuts bring their own unique flavor, which pairs well against plain rice cakes, giving you both the crunchiness and creaminess all at once.