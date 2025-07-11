Cooking with sunchokes: 5 tasty recipes

Sunchokes, commonly referred to as Jerusalem artichokes, are a versatile root vegetable that can add a delicious twist to your dishes. With their nutty flavor and potato-like texture, sunchokes make a great ingredient for some creative recipes. Be it roasted, pureed, or as part of your salads, sunchokes can elevate your regular meals. Here are five inventive recipes that showcase the deliciousness of sunchokes in your kitchen.

Soup delight Creamy sunchoke soup This creamy sunchoke soup is just perfect for those chilly days. Start by sauteing some onions and garlic until soft. Add some chopped sunchokes and vegetable broth, and simmer until the sunchokes are tender. Blend the mixture until smooth and stir in some cream or coconut milk for the richness. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This one's both comforting and flavorful.

Oven magic Roasted sunchoke medley Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of sunchokes. Simply toss sliced sunchokes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs like rosemary or thyme. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (about 200 degrees Celsius) for around 30 minutes or until golden brown. This dish makes an excellent side for any meal.

Fresh twist Sunchoke salad with lemon vinaigrette For a refreshing salad, thinly slice raw sunchokes (using a mandoline slicer, if you have one). Toss them with mixed greens like arugula or spinach, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber slices. Drizzle over lemon vinaigrette from lemon juice, olive oil, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper before serving.

Comfort fusion Mashed sunchoke potatoes Combine mashed potatoes with mashed sunchokes for an interesting twist on this classic dish. Boil equal parts peeled potatoes and peeled sunchokes until soft. Then mash together, adding butter (or a vegan alternative), milk (or a plant-based option), salt, and pepper according to preference—resulting in creamy goodness.