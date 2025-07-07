5 amazing recipes featuring butternut squash

Butternut squash is an extremely versatile ingredient. Its sweet, nutty flavor makes it perfect for both savory and sweet dishes. From soups to salads, this nutrient-rich vegetable can do it all. Roasted, pureed, spiralized, you can do anything with butternut squash and it will make your meal special. Here are some amazing recipes that highlight the versatility of butternut squash.

Soup delight Roasted butternut squash soup Roasted butternut squash soup is a comforting dish that is perfect for cooler months. For this, roast cubed butternut squash with olive oil until tender and caramelized. Blend the roasted squash with vegetable broth and seasonings like garlic and thyme for an added depth of flavor. This creamy soup can be garnished with fresh herbs or a drizzle of cream for an extra touch.

Creamy comfort Butternut squash risotto Butternut squash risotto marries creamy Arborio rice with the sweetness of roasted squash. Start off by heating up some butter and sauteing onions before tossing in some rice and gradually adding vegetable broth until absorbed. Stir in roasted butternut squash cubes along with Parmesan cheese for creaminess. The end result is a velvety dish that goes well with fresh greens.

Pasta alternative Spiralized butternut squash noodles Spiralized butternut squash noodles make for a healthy substitute for traditional spaghetti. Simply use a spiralizer to cut the raw squash into noodle-like strands. Sautee the noodles in olive oil for a few minutes until just tender, then toss with your favorite sauce or toppings, like pesto or marinara sauce, for a light but filling meal.