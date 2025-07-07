5 amazing recipes featuring butternut squash
Butternut squash is an extremely versatile ingredient. Its sweet, nutty flavor makes it perfect for both savory and sweet dishes. From soups to salads, this nutrient-rich vegetable can do it all. Roasted, pureed, spiralized, you can do anything with butternut squash and it will make your meal special. Here are some amazing recipes that highlight the versatility of butternut squash.
Soup delight
Roasted butternut squash soup
Roasted butternut squash soup is a comforting dish that is perfect for cooler months. For this, roast cubed butternut squash with olive oil until tender and caramelized. Blend the roasted squash with vegetable broth and seasonings like garlic and thyme for an added depth of flavor. This creamy soup can be garnished with fresh herbs or a drizzle of cream for an extra touch.
Creamy comfort
Butternut squash risotto
Butternut squash risotto marries creamy Arborio rice with the sweetness of roasted squash. Start off by heating up some butter and sauteing onions before tossing in some rice and gradually adding vegetable broth until absorbed. Stir in roasted butternut squash cubes along with Parmesan cheese for creaminess. The end result is a velvety dish that goes well with fresh greens.
Pasta alternative
Spiralized butternut squash noodles
Spiralized butternut squash noodles make for a healthy substitute for traditional spaghetti. Simply use a spiralizer to cut the raw squash into noodle-like strands. Sautee the noodles in olive oil for a few minutes until just tender, then toss with your favorite sauce or toppings, like pesto or marinara sauce, for a light but filling meal.
Fresh twist
Butternut squash salad
A salad with roasted butternut squash adds color and texture to any meal spread. Roast diced butternut pieces until golden brown before tossing them into mixed greens with nuts like walnuts or pecans for crunchiness. Add crumbled feta cheese if you want, too! Dress simply using balsamic vinaigrette dressing, which complements all flavors beautifully without overpowering anything else present within this vibrant bowlful of goodness.