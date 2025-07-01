5 awesome paneer recipes for everyone

Paneer is one of the most versatile and popular ingredients in Indian cuisine. It can be transformed into a range of delicious dishes. Be it spicy, creamy, or tangy, paneer can cater to all your taste buds. Here are five homemade paneer recipes that will surely tickle anyone's palate. They are easy to prepare and use ingredients readily available in most kitchens.

Grilled delight Spicy paneer tikka Paneer tikka is an all-time favorite appetizer which brings together the creaminess of paneer and the spice of heat. For this dish, marinate cubes of paneer in yogurt blended with spices such as cumin, coriander, and chili powder. After marinating for an hour or so, grill the cubes until golden brown. Serve hot with mint chutney for an extra burst of flavor.

Rich indulgence Creamy paneer butter masala Paneer butter masala is a creamy delight that goes well with naan or rice. Saute some onions and tomatoes until they are soft. Blend them to a smooth paste and cook them with butter and cream until thickened. Add paneer cubes and let it simmer until they soak the flavors of the sauce. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.

Quick stir-fry Tangy paneer bhurji Paneer bhurji is an ideal quick stir-fry dish for breakfast or brunch. Crumble paneer into tiny pieces and toss it with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices such as turmeric and garam masala. Cook till everything is nicely mixed and heated. Serve hot with toast or parathas for a satisfying meal.

Spinach infusion Flavorful palak paneer Palak paneer combines the goodness of spinach with soft paneer cubes in a flavorful curry base. Blanch spinach leaves briefly before blending them into a puree along with green chilies and garlic cloves. Cook this puree in oil along with cumin seeds before adding cubed paneers to it. Let simmer until done, then serve warm alongside roti or rice dishes alike.