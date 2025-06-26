We bet you haven't cooked with dill like this before

Fresh dill is one of the most versatile herbs that adds a unique flavor to various dishes. Its delicate, feathery leaves are commonly used in salads, soups, and sauces. Dill's subtle taste can amplify the flavors of many vegetarian dishes without overpowering them. Here are five such recipes where fresh dill takes the center stage, offering simple yet delightful culinary experiences.

Potato salad Creamy dill potato salad This creamy potato salad mixes boiled potatoes with fresh dill for a refreshing take on a classic dish. The potatoes are mixed with yogurt or sour cream, chopped onions, and cucumbers to make a light, flavorful salad. The addition of fresh dill adds an aromatic touch that goes perfectly with the creamy texture.

Chilled soup Cucumber and dill soup Cucumber and dill soup is the perfect pick for warm days when you want something cool and refreshing. This chilled soup combines cucumbers with yogurt or buttermilk, garlic, lemon juice, and fresh dill. The result is a smooth soup with a hint of tang from the lemon juice and the peculiar taste of dill.

Rice pilaf Lemon dill rice pilaf Lemon dill rice pilaf provides an aromatic side dish that goes perfectly with a number of mains. Cooked rice is tossed with lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, and freshly chopped dill to make this colorful dish. The citrus notes from the lemon elevate the earthy flavor of the rice while the dill lends freshness.

Butter spread Herb-infused butter spread Creating an herb-infused butter spread with fresh dill can take your bread (or crackers) to another level. Just mix softened butter with finely chopped fresh dill, and other herbs like parsley or chives, if you like. This spread can be refrigerated for a few days for easy use anytime.