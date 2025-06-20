How to cook with amaranth seeds
What's the story
Amaranth seeds are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes.
Known for their high protein content and rich supply of vitamins and minerals, these tiny seeds are gaining popularity among health enthusiasts.
Whether you're looking to incorporate them into breakfast, lunch, or dinner, amaranth seeds offer a unique texture and flavor that can enhance any meal.
Here are five interesting recipes to try with amaranth seeds.
Breakfast boost
Amaranth porridge delight
Amaranth porridge makes for an amazing breakfast option.
Cook amaranth seeds in water or milk until you achieve a creamy texture.
Sweeten it with honey or maple syrup, and top with fresh fruits like berries or bananas for additional flavor.
This wholesome breakfast choice fills you up and also provides you with enough nutrients to keep you going through the morning.
Lunch refreshment
Savory amaranth salad
For a refreshing lunch option, opt for a savory amaranth salad.
Cook the seeds until tender and mix them with chopped veggies like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
Toss in herbs like parsley or cilantro for extra zest.
Dress the salad up with olive oil and lemon juice for a light yet satisfying meal that's perfect for warm days.
Dinner Twist
Amaranth veggie stir-fry
An amaranth veggie stir-fry makes for a delicious twist to regular stir-fried dishes.
Start by cooking the amaranth seeds separately until soft.
In another pan, saute your choice of vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, and snap peas in olive oil or sesame oil.
Toss in the cooked amaranth with the veggies and season with soy sauce or tamari for an Asian-inspired dish that's nutritious and delicious.
Snack time treats
Crispy amaranth patties
Crispy amaranth patties are an excellent snack/appetizer option.
Just mix cooked amaranth seeds with some mashed potatoes/sweet potatoes, and spices such as cumin and coriander powder.
Form small patties and pan-fry them till golden brown on both sides.
The patties aren't just tasty but also serve as a good source of protein without any gluten.
Dessert indulgence
Sweet amaranth bars
Sweet amaranth bars make an indulgent yet healthy dessert option that caters to your sweet tooth without any guilt.
Mix puffed amaranths with nuts such as almonds or walnuts, and dried fruits like raisins, into melted dark chocolate mixture.
Spread onto a baking sheet and refrigerate until set, firm enough to be cut into bars to serve whenever a craving hits.