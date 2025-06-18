What's the story

From salads to sandwiches, bell peppers are a deliciously colorful addition to many dishes.

Their sweet, mild flavor makes them a great accompaniment for various cuisines.

Rich in vitamins A and C, they're a nutritious addition to your meals.

Be it raw, roasted, or sauteed, bell peppers can elevate the taste and appearance of your culinary creations.

Here are five flavorful ways to use them.