5 ways to cook with bell peppers
What's the story
From salads to sandwiches, bell peppers are a deliciously colorful addition to many dishes.
Their sweet, mild flavor makes them a great accompaniment for various cuisines.
Rich in vitamins A and C, they're a nutritious addition to your meals.
Be it raw, roasted, or sauteed, bell peppers can elevate the taste and appearance of your culinary creations.
Here are five flavorful ways to use them.
Roasting
Roasted bell pepper delight
Roasting bell peppers brings out their natural sweetness and adds a smoky flavor that enhances any dish.
To roast them, place whole bell peppers on a baking sheet and cook in an oven preheated to 450 degrees Fahrenheit until the skins are charred.
Once cooled, peel off the skins and remove the seeds.
These roasted peppers can be used in salads, sandwiches or as a topping for pizzas.
Stir-frying
Stir-fried bell pepper medley
Stir-frying is a great way to retain the crisp texture of bell peppers while adding flavors from other ingredients.
Simply slice the bell peppers into thin strips, and stir-fry them with garlic, onions, and vegetables of your choice over medium-high heat.
It's a quick method that retains most of the nutrients of fresh produce.
Stuffing
Stuffed bell peppers extravaganza
Stuffed bell peppers make for a hearty meal that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Cut the tops off each pepper and remove the seeds before filling them with a mixture of cooked rice or quinoa, beans or lentils, herbs, spices, and cheese if desired.
Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until the peppers are tender.
Grilling
Grilled bell pepper skewers
Grilling bell peppers really brings out their flavor by caramelizing their sugars.
For this, you can cut the peppers into large pieces. You can also add other vegetables, such as zucchini or mushrooms, to the mix for an interesting variety.
Carefully thread them onto skewers. Then grill them over medium heat. Continue until they're marked by the grill on all sides, bringing out a rich taste and texture.
Salsa making
Fresh bell pepper salsa
Fresh salsa made from diced raw bell peppers gives you the best of both worlds- vibrant colors and refreshing flavors.
It's ideal for summer dishes or served as an appetizer dip with tortilla chips.
Combine chopped tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt, pepper, and jalapenos (optional); mix well then serve chilled.