5 tasty ways to cook with radishes
Often overshadowed by other vegetables, radishes can give a crisp texture and peppery flavor to a number of dishes.
These root vegetables are not just extremely versatile but also loaded with nutrients.
From adding a bit of crunch to your salad to trying a new way of enjoying roasted vegetables, radishes can prove to be an excellent choice.
Here are five tasty ways you can use radishes.
Oven magic
Roasted radish delight
Roasting radishes makes their sharpness mellow and sweet.
Just toss them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, before spreading them on a baking sheet.
Roast them at 200 degrees Celsius for about 20 minutes until they are tender and slightly caramelized.
This way, you bring out their natural sugars, and make the most delightful side dish.
Quick sauté
Radish stir-fry sensation
For a quick stir-fry, just slice radishes thinly and saute them in sesame oil with garlic and ginger.
Add some soy sauce for extra flavor and toss in some green onions just before serving.
This way, the crunchiness of the radish is retained, and it is infused with savory flavors, making it an ideal accompaniment to rice or noodles.
Crisp mix
Fresh radish salad twist
Radishes add an exciting crunch to salads.
Thinly slice them up and mix with cucumbers, carrots, and lettuce for a refreshing base.
Dress the mix lightly with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
This dressing adds the right amount of zest without overpowering the natural flavors of vegetables, making a perfectly balanced and nutritious salad option.
Tangy preserves
Pickled radish treats
Pickling is another great way to enjoy radishes' unique taste profile.
Slice them thinly and immerse in vinegar mixed with sugar, salt, mustard seeds, and dill for at least one hour or overnight if possible.
The result is tangy pickled radishes that make excellent toppings on sandwiches or tacos.
Barbecue fun
Grilled radish skewers
Grilling brings out another dimension of flavor in radishes by adding smokiness along with sweetness from caramelization over heat sources like charcoal grills or gas burners alike.
Thread whole small-sized ones onto skewers along with other veggies like bell peppers.
Brush lightly using olive oil, then grill till charred marks appear evenly across surfaces, ensuring even cooking throughout each piece involved within this process itself.