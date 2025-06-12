Unexpected banana recipes to try today
What's the story
Bananas are a staple in our homes, be it for a quick snack or a smoothie.
But, the humble fruit can do so much more than that.
From savory dishes to inventive desserts, bananas can be the star of unexpected recipes that challenge the very notion of cooking.
Let's explore unique ways to include bananas in your meals and redefine your culinary experiences.
Curry delight
Savory banana curry
Banana curry is an interesting dish that marries the sweetness of ripe bananas with aromatic spices.
The natural sugars from bananas offset the spice from cumin and coriander, making it a harmonious affair.
Served with rice or flatbread, this dish provides a delicious twist to traditional curry recipes.
Sushi Twist
Banana sushi rolls
Banana sushi rolls make for a fun and healthy alternative to traditional sushi.
Wrap banana slices in seaweed sheets, add fillings like avocado or cucumber, and you have a refreshing snack or appetizer.
Not only are these rolls visually appealing, but they also make a nutritious option for those wanting something different from regular sushi.
Sandwich surprise
Grilled banana sandwiches
Grilled banana sandwiches are a creative twist to the classic grilled cheese.
Just layer sliced bananas with creamy cheese between slices of bread and grill until golden brown to get a sweet and savory combination that's both satisfying and unexpected.
This sandwich makes an excellent breakfast or brunch option.
Taco treats
Banana pancake tacos
Banana pancake tacos take breakfast pancakes to the next level by folding them around yogurt, nuts, and berries to make them more handheld.
The soft pancakes work well with crunchy nuts and add so much flavor with ripe banana sweetness—ideal for the ones looking to add a twist to their mornings without putting in much effort.