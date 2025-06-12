Explore these stunning desert hiking trails
What's the story
Desert trails present a one-of-a-kind adventure across endless, barren terrains, testing endurance and resilience.
From gigantic sand dunes to boundless salt flats, every trail comes with its own challenges and rewards.
They promise an experience of a lifetime, one that pushes boundaries and awakens an innate sense of wonder in both seasoned trekkers and first-time adventurers.
Sahara Trail
Trekking the Sahara's majestic dunes
The Sahara Desert hosts some of the most stunning sand dunes in the world. A trek across this desolate land promises a glimpse of gorgeous sunrises and sunsets over golden sands.
Erg Chebbi dunes in Morocco are particularly famous, with peaks rising up to 150 meters high.
You can take guided camel treks or hike on foot, soaking in the peaceful silence and breathtaking views of this fabled desert.
Arches Trail
Exploring Utah's Arches National Park
Home to over 2,000 natural stone arches, Arches National Park in Utah is a sight to behold amidst its rugged desert landscape.
The park has several hiking trails for all levels of ability, from easy strolls to challenging hikes such as the Delicate Arch Trail.
Visitors can gawk at unique rock formations shaped by wind and water over millions of years while enjoying panoramic views of red rock canyons under clear blue skies.
Simpson Trail
Journey through Australia's Simpson Desert
Australia's Simpson Desert is famed for its gorgeous red sand dunes and secluded wilderness.
Adventurers can navigate through this treacherous terrain on four-wheel-drives or guided tours.
These highlight major attractions like Big Red, the tallest dune, and Eyre Creek's lush oasis-like setting.
These look especially stunning during rare wet seasons when wildflowers bloom across otherwise bleak plains.
Atacama Trail
Discovering Chile's Atacama salt flats
Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the driest places on Earth, offers breathtaking views—from vast salt flats to dramatic Andean mountain backdrops.
Adventurous travelers can even cross into neighboring countries like Bolivia to explore Salar de Uyuni and extend their desert journey.
Visitors may also explore nearby geysers or stargaze under some of the clearest night skies found anywhere globally!