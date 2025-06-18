What's the story

If you want to take a simple dish up a notch, you can't go wrong with coconut milk.

The creamy texture and hint of sweetness make it a go-to in most cuisines across the globe.

Be it savory curries or sweet desserts, coconut milk lends an exceptional taste that is rich and indulgent.

Here are five recipes that highlight the deliciousness of coconut milk, each offering something different.