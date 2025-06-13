Beyond pancakes: 5 recipes using maple syrup
What's the story
Maple syrup is a handy ingredient that can be used in many dishes apart from the classic breakfast pancakes.
Its rich, sweet flavor adds depth and complexity to sweet as well as savory dishes.
From making baked goodies tastier to adding a unique twist to salads, you can creatively bring maple syrup into your cooking routine.
Here are five delicious recipes using maple syrup in unexpected ways.
Glazed veggies
Maple-glazed roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables with maple syrup also brings a lovely caramelization to the dish and makes them even sweeter.
Just toss your favorite vegetables like carrots, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and a generous drizzle of maple syrup and roast them in the oven.
The result is a side dish that's both flavorful and easy on the eyes.
Sweet snacks
Maple syrup granola bars
Homemade granola bars are an easy way to reap the benefits of oats with a hint of sweetness from maple syrup.
Toss rolled oats with nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and a dash of cinnamon.
Bind the whole thing with melted coconut oil and maple syrup, then bake until golden brown.
These bars are an excellent on-the-go snack or breakfast option.
Sweet dressing
Maple balsamic salad dressing
Maple syrup can take your regular salad dressing to another level.
Mix equal parts of balsamic vinegar and olive oil with two tablespoons of maple syrup for every half cup of dressing you prepare.
Add salt, pepper, and Dijon mustard for additional taste if you like.
This dressing goes perfectly with mixed greens or spinach salads garnished with nuts or cheese.
Sweet treats
Maple syrup oatmeal cookies
Oatmeal cookies get an upgrade when you replace some sugar with pure maple syrup in the recipe.
The result is a chewy cookie that's not too sweet but packed with flavor.
This comes from adding spices like cinnamon or nutmeg, along with raisins or chocolate chips if you want.
Breakfast delight
Maple-infused yogurt parfait
For a delicious start to your morning, layer yogurt with a range of fresh fruits, like berries or bananas.
Top with a layer of granola for crunch and generously drizzle each layer with pure maple syrup instead of honey.
Not only does this give it a unique taste profile, it also keeps it healthy.
The creamy yogurt, fresh fruits, and rich sweetness of maple syrup make a simple but satisfying breakfast parfait.