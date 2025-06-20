Visiting Indore? Try these authentic foods
Indore, a bustling city in India, is famous for its lively street food culture. However, the city's breakfast scene is something else.
From spicy to sweet, the unique flavors make these morning delights a must-try for any food lover.
Not only do the street breakfasts speak of the local cuisine, they also give you a glimpse into Indore's rich cultural tapestry.
Poha
Poha: A staple morning delight
Poha (flattened rice) is Indore's most famous breakfast item.
It is usually prepared with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies and topped with fresh coriander and lemon juice.
Poha is light and delicious, and is often topped with sev for an extra crunch.
The dish is available at street stalls throughout the city and is a favorite among locals for its simplicity and flavor.
Jalebi
Jalebi: Sweet start to the day
Jalebi is another breakfast staple in Indore that provides a sweet contrast to savory dishes like poha.
From deep-frying batter into circular shapes to soaking them in sugar syrup, jalebis are crispy from the outside yet juicy from within.
They are often relished hot from the pan as part of a traditional breakfast spread or as an indulgent treat any time of the day.
Sabudana khichdi
Sabudana khichdi: A unique twist
Sabudana khichdi is an interesting addition to Indore's breakfast scene.
Made from tapioca pearls cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and spices like cumin seeds and green chilies, this dish offers a unique texture combination that appeals to many food enthusiasts.
It's especially popular during fasting periods but can be found year-round at various eateries throughout the city.
Moong bhajiya
Moong bhajiya: Crispy morning snack
Another savory option to add to your list of street breakfasts in Indore is moong bhajiya.
These fritters are prepared using moong dal (split green gram) batter, seasoned with spices, and deep-fried to perfection.
Served piping hot with chutneys or sauces as dipping accompaniments, they make irresistible snacks ideal to get your day going.