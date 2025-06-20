When in Mumbai, eat these delicious snacks

What's the story

Mumbai, the ever-bustling metropolis, is famous for its lively street food culture.

If you're looking for a vegetarian breakfast to kick-start your day, the city has plenty of mouth-watering options to choose from.

From savory snacks to sweet treats, Mumbai's streets are dotted with vendors offering dishes that are equally filling and cheap.

Be it a local or a tourist, there's no better way to explore the city than through its breakfast options.