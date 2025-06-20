When in Mumbai, eat these delicious snacks
Mumbai, the ever-bustling metropolis, is famous for its lively street food culture.
If you're looking for a vegetarian breakfast to kick-start your day, the city has plenty of mouth-watering options to choose from.
From savory snacks to sweet treats, Mumbai's streets are dotted with vendors offering dishes that are equally filling and cheap.
Be it a local or a tourist, there's no better way to explore the city than through its breakfast options.
Vada pav: The iconic snack
Vada pav is what you would call the quintessential Mumbai snack.
The popular street food has a spicy potato filling sandwiched between soft buns and chutneys.
Costing around ₹15 to ₹30 a piece, it is not just delicious but also easy on the pocket.
Most stalls across the city serve the dish in the morning hours, making it an ideal breakfast option for people on the go.
Poha: A light and flavorful dish
Poha is a light but delicious meal made from flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, onions, and garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice.
It can also be topped with sev or peanuts for texture.
Available at most street corners for about ₹20 to ₹40 per plate, poha gives you a nutritious yet not too heavy meal to start your day with.
Idli sambar: A South Indian delight
Idli sambar brings the taste of South India to Mumbai's streets.
Steamed rice cakes, popularly known as idlis, are served with sambar—a tangy lentil soup—and coconut chutney.
This makes for a wholesome meal filled with protein and carbs.
Usually, between ₹30 and ₹50 a serving, it proves to be filling and pocket-friendly.
Misal pav: Spicy morning boost
Perfect for those who like their mornings spicy, misal pav consists of misal—a spicy curry of sprouted lentils—paired with pav rolls.
Topped with farsan (a crunchy snack mix) and chopped onions, this dish is all about flavor in every bite.
Available for ₹40-₹60 per plate at stalls across Mumbai, you can also try its other variants, like Kolhapuri Misal.
Upma: Comforting semolina breakfast
Another comforting option, upma is prepared using semolina, cooked with vegetables (like peas and carrots) and spices (mustard seeds and curry leaves) for flavoring purposes.
It is typically garnished with grated coconut or roasted cashews if desired by customers themselves.
Available usually at prices anywhere between approximately ₹20 up till ₹40 depending upon vendor location preferences, etc.