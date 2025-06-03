Actor Vibhu Raghave dies of cancer at 37: Funeral today
What's the story
Television actor Vibhu K Raghave (37), known for his roles in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India, died on Monday after succumbing to Stage 4 colon cancer.
Actors Kaveri Priyam and Karan Veer Mehra confirmed the news of his sad demise on social media.
Raghave had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital since being diagnosed with the disease in 2022.
The actor is survived by his mother Anupama, brother Aishwarya, and sister Garima.
Tributes
Raghave's friend mourned his loss, shared funeral details
Actor Addite Malik, who was close to Raghave, shared a post on Instagram detailing his funeral.
It read, "The purest soul, a beacon of strength & positivity. His smile could light up any room & his presence alone made everything feel better."
"We invite all those who knew & loved him to join us in honoring his life."
The funeral is going to be held on Tuesday, with Antim Darshan starting at 12:30pm and the funeral procession starting at 1:00pm.
Health struggle
Raghave's battle with cancer and crowdfunding efforts
Throughout his treatment, Raghave was candid about his journey and regularly updated fans.
In a video that was posted earlier, he revealed that the disease had spread to several of his organs, including his spine, liver, bones, and lungs. Despite this setback, he remained hopeful.
His friends in the industry, including Malik, Mohit Malik, Simple Kaul, Anjali Anand, among others, were actively trying to raise funds for his treatment through crowdfunding.
May he rest in peace.