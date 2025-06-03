What's the story

Television actor Vibhu K Raghave (37), known for his roles in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Savdhaan India, died on Monday after succumbing to Stage 4 colon cancer.

Actors Kaveri Priyam and Karan Veer Mehra confirmed the news of his sad demise on social media.

Raghave had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital since being diagnosed with the disease in 2022.

The actor is survived by his mother Anupama, brother Aishwarya, and sister Garima.