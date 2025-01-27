What's the story

The UK-based Medical Detection Dogs Charity has started a groundbreaking 2025 study, training dogs to sniff out early-stage pancreatic cancer.

Six dogs, including Labradors Luna, Hugo, Daisy, and German Shepherd Rex, are being trained to detect cancer markers in breath and urine samples.

The initiative targets one of the deadliest cancers, aiming for faster, non-invasive diagnosis.

The research could save lives by catching pancreatic cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages.