Word of the Day: Vehement
What's the story
The word "vehement" is used to describe something done with strong feelings, passion, or force.
It often refers to emotions or actions that are intensely expressive or forceful.
For example, a "vehement" response to a situation might indicate anger, excitement, or conviction.
As an adjective, it conveys a sense of strength and intensity in the context of both physical and emotional actions.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "vehement" comes from the Latin word vehemens, which means "violent" or "impulsive."
Over time, "vehement" started to describe strong feelings or actions, both emotional and physical.
It first appeared in English in the late 1300s, keeping its strong meaning of intensity in how people feel or act.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'vehement'
Synonyms for "vehement" include intense, passionate, forceful, fervent, ardent, strong, and vigorous.
Each of these words captures a certain aspect of "vehement," from the intensity of emotion to the power behind an argument or action.
Depending on the context, these synonyms can add variety to writing while maintaining the idea of strong or powerful expression.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how you can use "vehement" in a sentence:
"She gave a 'vehement' speech against the proposed changes, her words filled with passion and urgency."
"The lawyer's 'vehement' defense of her client left no room for doubt regarding his innocence."
"She was 'vehement' in her support for the community project."
Expressive
Why use the word
Using "vehement" can make your words stronger and more expressive.
It's great for showing strong feelings or actions, especially in formal writing or speech.
It helps make your message clearer and more powerful, making it memorable and impactful for your audience.