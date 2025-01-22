Early morning hair routines to follow
What's the story
A good hair day can be a great day, and it all starts with a simple, effective morning hair routine.
Waking up early can be a struggle, and no one wants to spend precious time wrestling with complicated hair care.
This article provides easy-to-follow tips for achieving healthy, stylish hair without the hassle.
With these routines, you can confidently say goodbye to bad hair days without losing sleep or time.
Simplify
Streamline your tools and products
A quick morning hair routine is all about minimalism!
Choose a shampoo and conditioner duo that addresses your hair's needs, such as hydration or frizz control.
A leave-in conditioner will detangle and condition at the same time, saving you precious minutes.
Stick to one styling tool, like a blow dryer with a diffuser or a straightening iron, to keep your styling process simple and efficient.
Natural beauty
Embrace natural texture
Accepting your hair's natural texture can save you a ton of morning hassle.
For curly or wavy hair, applying a light mousse or curl cream to damp hair the night before can define curls without the need for heat in the morning.
If you have straight hair, let it air-dry overnight and apply a serum in the morning to keep it sleek.
Nighttime prep
Overnight styling tricks
Getting your hair ready before bed can save you a ton of time in the morning.
Try braiding your damp hair loosely before you sleep, and wake up to perfect waves that only need a little tousling.
And, if you wrap your head in a silk scarf (or invest in a silk pillowcase), you'll eliminate frizz and your hairstyles will stay perfect all night.
Instant solutions
Quick fixes for bad hair days
Even with the best intentions, some mornings just don't happen. Here are quick fixes for bad hair days.
Dry shampoo is your BFF, it absorbs oil and adds instant volume.
Learn a few simple updos (think buns or ponytails) and pair them with cute accessories like scrunchies or clips.
You'll look like you planned it all along!
Maintenance
Invest in regular trims
Getting regular trims every six to eight weeks is key to maintaining your desired style and minimizing your styling efforts each morning.
Trimming prevents split ends from traveling up the shaft of the hairs, which can cause breakage and frizz, making your hair more difficult to manage, especially when you're rushing in the early mornings.