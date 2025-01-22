What's the story

Could building muscle be the ultimate weapon against cancer?

It's not just about six-packs and biceps—muscular strength could be a game-changer for survival.

A groundbreaking study reveals that cancer patients with greater physical fitness are up to 46% more likely to avoid death from any cause than their less-fit peers.

Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, research from Edith Cowan University sheds light on the power of fitness as a life-saving force.

Time to swap excuses for dumbbells?