New research shows physical fitness reduces cancer mortality rates
What's the story
Could building muscle be the ultimate weapon against cancer?
It's not just about six-packs and biceps—muscular strength could be a game-changer for survival.
A groundbreaking study reveals that cancer patients with greater physical fitness are up to 46% more likely to avoid death from any cause than their less-fit peers.
Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, research from Edith Cowan University sheds light on the power of fitness as a life-saving force.
Time to swap excuses for dumbbells?
Advanced stages
Fitness benefits extend to advanced stage cancer patients
The study further revealed that for stage three or four cancer patients, high muscle strength and fitness could reduce death risk by 8-46%.
Patients with lung or digestive cancers saw a reduction of 19-41% in mortality rates.
The researchers noted, "muscle strength could potentially be used in clinical practice to determine mortality risk in cancer patients in advanced stages."
Prevention strategy
Slim waistline and exercise key to lowering cancer risk
Meanwhile, a second study, funded by the World Cancer Research Fund, emphasized the significance of keeping a slimmer waistline and regular exercise in reducing cancer risk effectively.
The study was conducted on over 315,000 participants.
Dr. Helen Croker from the World Cancer Research Fund stressed that "maintaining a healthy weight and, in particular, having a waist circumference within the recommended level and being physically active" are essential for reducing cancer risk.
AI investment
Cancer Research UK invests in AI for early detection
In other news, Cancer Research UK has announced a £10 million commitment with partners to develop AI tools for early cancer detection and prevention.
The five-year program aims to predict individual cancer risks and offer personalized screening options.
The initiative could allow those at higher risk to receive more frequent screenings or start them at a younger age, while those at lower risk could avoid unnecessary tests.