Supercharge your foot soak with yarrow oil
What's the story
There's something incredibly soothing about a warm foot soak after a long day. But have you ever considered adding yarrow oil to the mix?
This calming oil is a game-changer. It helps to relax sore muscles and leaves you feeling like you're floating on a cloud of tranquility.
Read on to discover how to supercharge your evening foot soaks with the magic of yarrow oil.
Understanding yarrow
The basics of yarrow oil
Yarrow oil is derived from the flowers of the yarrow plant, a species with a rich history of use in traditional medicine dating back thousands of years.
It possesses potent anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, which makes it a perfect ingredient for a foot soak.
A few drops will help to alleviate fatigue, minimize inflammation, and combat bacteria that contribute to unpleasant smells.
Setup
Preparing your foot soak
To create your yarrow oil foot soak, begin by filling a basin with warm water—sufficient to submerge your feet up to the ankles.
Then, add five to eight drops of yarrow oil to the water. Include a teaspoon of carrier oil such as coconut or olive oil to aid in dispersing the essential oil evenly throughout the water.
Optionally, you can add Epsom salts for their muscle-relaxing benefits.
Mindfulness
Enhancing relaxation techniques
As you immerse your feet in the warm yarrow-infused water, use this time to engage in mindfulness or meditation.
The tranquil aroma of yarrow oil will help enhance relaxation and declutter your mind from the day's worries.
Concentrate on your slow breaths, and give yourself a minimum of 15 minutes of undisturbed peace for this calming ritual.
Post-soak care
Aftercare recommendations
After your foot soak, make sure to dry your feet thoroughly with a soft towel and apply a moisturizer to seal in the hydration.
For an extra touch of relaxation and skin nourishment, try adding two drops of yarrow oil to your lotion before massaging it into your feet.
This will not only maintain their softness but also prolong the soothing effects of yarrow on your skin overnight.