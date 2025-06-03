What's the story

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scrapped its plan to procure robotic lifebuoys from Turkey.

The decision comes in the wake of rising diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey over the latter's support for Pakistan.

The lifebuoys were to be deployed at six popular beaches in Mumbai—Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai.