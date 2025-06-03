BMC scraps deal to procure Turkey-made robotic lifebuoys for beaches
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scrapped its plan to procure robotic lifebuoys from Turkey.
The decision comes in the wake of rising diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey over the latter's support for Pakistan.
The lifebuoys were to be deployed at six popular beaches in Mumbai—Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai.
Equipment details
Lifebuoys's specifications and intended use
The robotic lifebuoys were designed to assist lifeguards in rescue operations.
Each unit was fitted with dual water jets and a 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery and could carry up to 200kg.
They could travel 800 m into the sea at speeds of up to 18km/h and operate for about an hour.
The BMC had initially shortlisted Turkey-based Maren Robotics as the supplier for these devices.
Criticism response
Political backlash and national security concerns
However, the BMC's decision to procure these lifebuoys had invited criticism from political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena.
BJP leader Bhalchandra Shirsat had written to the Mumbai municipal commissioner demanding cancelation of the tender.
He questioned why Mumbai's civic body would do business with a nation that openly supports Pakistan during conflicts.
Future plans
BMC to explore domestic manufacturing options
A senior BMC official confirmed that the tender was floated last year and bidders were shortlisted earlier this year between January and February.
"All the bidders had submitted details of their vendors in their quotation. Since India had good ties with Turkey back then, we went ahead to shortlist the vendor. However, owing to the recent tensions, we decided to take a relook at the tender and refloat it," he said.
Policy alignment
BMC's decision aligns with national sentiment
The civic body is now looking into whether these products can be manufactured by Indian firms as part of the Make-in-India campaign.
The BMC's decision also comes after several universities in India suspended their Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Turkish institutions over national security concerns.
Earlier, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson announced plans to shift maintenance work from Turkish Technic due to geopolitical tensions.
Before that, the license of Celebi Aviation was cancelled by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.