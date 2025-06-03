How to track your passport application status
What's the story
Tracking your passport application status in India is a cakewalk either online or offline. This keeps the applicants updated, easing out worries.
Thanks to digital services, this process has become even more accessible. Be it applying for a new passport or renewing one, tracking your application saves time and reduces effort.
Online portal
Online tracking through official portal
The easiest way to track your passport application is via the official Passport Seva website.
Once you have logged in with your credentials, head to the "Track Application Status" section.
Input your file number and date of birth when prompted. The system will show you the current status of your application, giving you updates on every stage it has crossed.
SMS service
Using SMS services for updates
For those who prefer mobile updates, tracking via SMS is another option.
Send an SMS in the format "STATUS FILE NUMBER" to 9704100100 from your registered mobile number.
You will get a reply with the latest update on your application status.
This method comes in handy, especially for individuals without regular internet access.
In-person inquiry
Visiting Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)
However, if you prefer face-to-face communication or want further clarification on your application's progress, it is advisable to visit a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).
Take along with you the necessary identification documents as well as your acknowledgment receipt when visiting PSK for inquiries about your passport status.
Customer support
Contacting customer care helpline
For those looking to track their passport application's status, you can also call the customer care helpline at 1-800-258-1800.
The service is available during regular business hours and can help you with all passport-related queries.
Remember to have your file number when you call to ensure quick and efficient service.
This way, you can directly connect with representatives for immediate assistance.