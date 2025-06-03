Punjab 'spy' arrested for sharing Army movements with Pakistan's ISI
What's the story
The Punjab Police have arrested Gagandeep Singh, an alleged spy with links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla.
The arrest was confirmed by the Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav.
Singh is accused of leaking sensitive information about Indian Army movements, including during 'Operation Sindoor.'
Spy network
Singh's connection to Chawla and ISI operatives
According to Yadav, Singh had been in contact with Chawla for five years. Through Chawla, he was introduced to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).
"Preliminary investigation reveals that Gagandeep Singh had been in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years," Yadav said.
He added that Singh received payments from PIOs through Indian channels.
Twitter Post
DGP Punjab Police's post on X
Acting swiftly on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, @TarnTaranPolice, in a joint operation arrests Gagandeep Singh @ Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, #TarnTaran.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 3, 2025
Arrested accused had been in contact with the #Pakistan #ISI and… pic.twitter.com/JIuLVToIMk
Scope
Mobile phone recovered
The police have recovered a mobile phone from Singh, which revealed crucial information. Moreover, they discovered that he had over 20 ISI contacts.
Thorough financial and technical investigations are underway to trace other linkages and establish the full scope of this espionage network, the DGP added.
The Punjab Police alleged that Khalistani terrorist Chawla, who is currently in Pakistan, has been running a spying racket in India in collaboration with ISI and was actively engaged in espionage during 'Operation Sindoor.'