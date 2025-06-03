36 killed in Northeast floods; PM speaks to region's CMs
What's the story
The Northeast is reeling under severe floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall, with the death toll rising to 36.
Over 5.5 lakh people have been affected across several states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura.
Assam is the worst-hit, in terms of fatalities, with 11 deaths, while Arunachal recorded 10 fatalities.
Taking stock of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur governor.
Assam update
Assam's flood situation worsens, over 5 lakh affected
PM Modi has assured all help and support, per ANI.
In Assam, the flood situation has worsened, with over 5.35 lakh people affected across 22 districts.
The state is witnessing heavy rainfall, with 15 rivers flowing above the danger mark.
Chief Minister Sarma visited Lakhimpur district to assure residents of relief measures and support.
Road, rail, and ferry services are severely impacted due to continuous heavy rain in several areas.
Sikkim tragedy
Sikkim landslide claims lives of 3 army personnel
In Sikkim, a landslide at a military camp in Chhaten near Lachen town killed three army personnel and left six others missing.
The deceased have been identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada.
Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing soldiers.
Heavy rainfall since May 29 has caused widespread landslides across the Mangan district, damaging bridges and disrupting road access to key tourist destinations.
Manipur floods
Manipur's flood situation worsens, over 19,000 affected
In Manipur, over 19,000 people have been affected by floods due to overflowing rivers and breached embankments.
The torrential rains have damaged at least 3,365 houses and affected 103 localities. Relief camps have been set up to provide shelter to the displaced residents.
In Arunachal Pradesh, too, incessant monsoon rains have left 10 dead and affected 938 people across several districts.
Tripura update
Tripura's flood situation improves, over 10,000 in relief camps
In Tripura, the flood situation is improving with rivers flowing below the danger mark. However, over 10,000 people are still staying in government-run relief camps.
The state administration has set up 66 relief camps, currently sheltering nearly 11,000 individuals.
Mizoram has also been severely affected by heavy rains, which led to landslides and blocked roads across the state.