What's the story

The Northeast is reeling under severe floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall, with the death toll rising to 36.

Over 5.5 lakh people have been affected across several states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Assam is the worst-hit, in terms of fatalities, with 11 deaths, while Arunachal recorded 10 fatalities.

Taking stock of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur governor.