Panic in Karachi after 200+ inmates flee jail during earthquake
What's the story
A major jailbreak took place at the Malir prison in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday.
Over 200 inmates managed to escape by forcing open an outer gate, which had been damaged during an earthquake, Pakistani media reported
In the ensuing shooting, one prisoner was killed and three security officials were injured, but the situation has been brought under control, Kashif Abbasi, a senior police official, said.
Inmates
78 of them were recaptured
According to Abbasi, 216 detainees who were involved in ordinary crimes fled the prison in the capital of Sindh province before sunrise, and 78 of them were recaptured.
Sindh province's home minister, Ziaul Hassan, said the jailbreak took place after convicts were evacuated from their cells for safety following the earthquake.
The inmates were still outside the cells when a group unexpectedly attacked guards, took their firearms, opened fire, and fled.
Escape details
Earthquake tremors facilitate massive prison escape
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded three low-intensity earthquakes in Karachi on Monday.
The first quake of 3.2 magnitude was recorded near Gadap town at 1:05am followed by a second quake of 3.6 magnitude at the same location later in the morning.
A third earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the Quaidabad area during the day.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Karachi
Major jail break in Karachi, hundreds of prisoners out on the streets, panic grips the city.— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) June 3, 2025
Pakistan is not a serious country pic.twitter.com/s4leWve795
Escape aftermath
Joint search operation launched
The identities of all escapees are known, and raids are underway at their residences.
In the wake of the jailbreak, a large contingent of Frontier Corps (FC) personnel was deployed to Malir prison.
A joint search operation was launched by the Special Security Unit (SSU) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) to find the remaining escapees.
Recapture efforts
Security forces launch operation to recapture escapees
In the wake of the jailbreak, a large contingent of Frontier Corps (FC) personnel was deployed to Malir prison. A joint search operation was launched by Special Security Unit (SSU) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) to find the remaining escapees.
Rescue officials reported injuries to three FC personnel and one prison guard during this operation.
Meanwhile, Sindh's prisons minister has promised disciplinary action against negligent officials.