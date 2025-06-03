During negotiations, Lutnick emphasized the significance of having the right people on both sides.

"When they put the right person in India, put the right person on the other side of the table, and we've managed (that), I think," he added.

Lutnick also claimed India may have more beneficial terms from being one of the first pacts negotiated.

"Earlier countries get a better deal...So those who come in July 4th-July 9th, there's just going to be a pile," Lutnick said.