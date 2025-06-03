'Kneed in neck' by Australian police, Indian-origin man on life-support
What's the story
Gaurav Kundi, a 42-year-old Indian-origin man, is currently on life support at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in Australia following a violent encounter with the police in Adelaide's eastern suburbs.
The incident took place when Kundi and his wife, Amritpal Kaur, were having an argument on Payneham Road.
A passing patrol mistook their argument for domestic violence, despite Kaur clarifying that her husband was just drunk and loud.
Arrest details
Police claim Kundi resisted arrest, wife disputes account
The police told 9News that Kundi "violently resisted" arrest before losing consciousness.
His wife, Kaur, who was initially filming the incident, said she panicked when an officer kneed her husband in the neck.
She said she stopped filming out of fear as officers slammed Kundi's head against a police car and the road.
He was brought to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where doctors reported that his brain and neck nerves had been severely damaged.
Ongoing investigation
Kundi's condition critical, police investigation underway
"Doctors are saying his brain is totally damaged. Maybe he will wake up if his brain works, or maybe he will not," Kaur said.
The South Australian Police have launched an internal investigation into the incident and are reviewing body-cam footage.
Acting Assistant Commissioner John DeCandia said he believes his officers acted lawfully based on preliminary evidence, but the investigation is ongoing.
Family's plea
Police Commissioner defends officers' actions
"I can say that from that evidence I've looked at, from that body-worn video, but it is only one portion, I'm comfortable, but that is only one police officer," he said.
South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens also defended the officers involved, saying they acted in line with their training after reviewing bodycam footage.
No charges have been filed.