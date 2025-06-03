What's the story

Gaurav Kundi, a 42-year-old Indian-origin man, is currently on life support at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in Australia following a violent encounter with the police in Adelaide's eastern suburbs.

The incident took place when Kundi and his wife, Amritpal Kaur, were having an argument on Payneham Road.

A passing patrol mistook their argument for domestic violence, despite Kaur clarifying that her husband was just drunk and loud.