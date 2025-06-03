Boulder attack: Anti-Semitic suspect faces attempted murder, hate crime charges
What's the story
Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault after an attack at a pro-Israeli rally in Boulder, Colorado.
The incident left eight people injured. Witnesses reported that Soliman used a makeshift flamethrower and shouted "Free Palestine" during the attack.
He was arrested without incident and is being held on $10 million bond at Boulder County Jail.
Prison
Soliman could face 384 years in state prison
Soliman appeared in court on Monday to face 16 state counts of attempted murder, two counts of the use of an incendiary device, and 16 counts of attempted use of an incendiary device.
If convicted of all counts of attempted first-degree murder, he could face 384 years in state prison.
He also faces federal hate crime charges.
According to an affidavit, Soliman told authorities that he "wanted to kill all Zionist people" and had planned the attack for a year.
Reactions
Political reactions and ongoing investigation
Soliman entered the US in August 2022 on a tourist visa, which expired in February 2023.
He applied for asylum in September 2022 but remains illegally in the country. The FBI has raided his home in El Paso County, Colorado, as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack.
President Donald Trump condemned the attack, calling for secure borders and the deportation of illegal immigrants.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "vicious terror attack."
Holiday coincidence
Attack coincides with Jewish holiday, intensifies security concerns
The attack occurred during a weekly demonstration by Run for Their Lives, advocating for hostages in Gaza. It also coincided with the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, a period marked by Torah readings and reflection.
The attack in Boulder comes after the recent shooting of two Israeli embassy workers in Washington, which FBI Director Kash Patel called a "targeted terror attack."