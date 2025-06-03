What's the story

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault after an attack at a pro-Israeli rally in Boulder, Colorado.

The incident left eight people injured. Witnesses reported that Soliman used a makeshift flamethrower and shouted "Free Palestine" during the attack.

He was arrested without incident and is being held on $10 million bond at Boulder County Jail.