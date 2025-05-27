What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to divert $3 billion in federal grant money from Harvard.

He accused the Ivy League school of being "very antisemitic" and failing to provide a list of its foreign students, whom he called "radicalized lunatics."

"I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land," Trump wrote on social media.