Trump threatens to divert $3B from Harvard to trade schools
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has threatened to divert $3 billion in federal grant money from Harvard.
He accused the Ivy League school of being "very antisemitic" and failing to provide a list of its foreign students, whom he called "radicalized lunatics."
"I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land," Trump wrote on social media.
Policy actions
Trump administration freezes grants, blocks foreign student enrollment
The Trump administration has already moved to freeze grant funding and block Harvard's ability to enroll international students.
The federal judge blocked immigration officials from revoking legal status for nearly 6,800 foreign students enrolled at Harvard for the 2024-25 academic year.
The university argues that Trump's demands are a "blatant violation" of constitutional rights and federal laws.
Legal battle
Harvard secures court order against Trump's policies
Despite the Trump administration's efforts, Harvard University has secured a temporary court order against the enforcement of these policies.
A federal judge blocked immigration officials from revoking legal status for nearly 6,800 foreign students enrolled at Harvard for the 2024-25 academic year.
The university argues that Trump's demands are a "blatant violation" of constitutional rights and federal laws.
Status
Trump suspended over $2.6 billion in federal research grants
The administration has also suspended over $2.6 billion in federal research grants at Harvard as part of this campaign.
The majority of that grant money is appropriated by Congress for the National Institutes of Health to disburse to fund biomedical research after a drawn-out application process by individual scientists. Such work is not typically done at trade schools.
It's also unclear if Trump was referring to the Harvard grants that have already been frozen.
Transparency demand
Trump questions foreign students' contributions, demands transparency
Trump has questioned the contributions of foreign students to their home countries and demanded transparency from Harvard.
"Why isn't Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student's education, nor do they ever intend to," he wrote.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has also accused Harvard of refusing to provide documentation about its students at the government's request.
Legal action
Harvard's lawsuit against Trump administration
Harvard has filed a lawsuit against several government departments and officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.
The university seeks to block the enforcement of policies that would bar it from enrolling foreign students.
In response to Trump's threats, Harvard has said that it is committed to academic freedom and diversity, which includes international students.